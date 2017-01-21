Yates Young Professionals recently donated $476 to the Yates Christmas Program. The funds were raised during their "Paint and Sip" event held during StarShine. The group credited the success of the event to donations from the Women of the Moose Penn Yan Chapter and Publick Coffee Bar. Yates Young Professionals is a group of Yates County residents from 21-39 years of age. Their purpose is to connect young Yates County citizens with activities that will help to improve the careers, social lives, and character of its members...