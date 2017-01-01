New York Certified Organic (NYCO) has set the dates for its Winter 2017 meetings, bringing grain and dairy farmers together with guest speakers on the organic crops and dairy production. The 2017 dates are Jan. 10, Feb.14 and March 13. Each program begins at 10 a.m. in Jordan Hall, 630 West North St. at the New York State Agricultural Experimental Station, Geneva. There is no cost or need to register to attend the NYCO meetings; participants are asked to bring a dish to pass at the potluck lunch...