Responding to the new wave of quality IPAs, stouts, ales, and lagers made in small craft breweries across the country, Buzzfeed, the international news and entertainment online magazine, asked Yelp, the world's premier customer review site, to pull data on the most popular brewery in every state. Yelp measured all their brewery data "using an algorithm that looked at the number of reviews plus the star rating for every brewery." According to those results, Yates County's own Climbing Bines Hop Farm is the best place in all of New York "to grab a flight and a pint, according to beer snobs, local residents, and wandering tourists alike who love beer as much as you do!" Climbing Bines Hop Farm, at 511 Hansen Point Road just off Rte...