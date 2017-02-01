The N.Y. State Dept. of Environmental Conservation and the Greenidge Power Plant filed arguments in writing and in person to the Yates County Supreme Court Jan. 24 asking for the Article 78 filed against the DEC for its approval of the restart of the plant to be dismissed as "moot." A lawyer from the N.Y.S. Attorney General's office asked Ontario County Acting Supreme Court Justice William Kocher to dismiss the lawsuit filed by local environmental groups, with help from The Sierra Club, in opposition to the DEC approval without an environmental impact study of the intake and release of warmed cooling water back into Seneca Lake...