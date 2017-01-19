Richard Smith, whose family back in the 1940s bought property that had belonged to one of the town of Naples' first settlers, Samuel Parish, has been on a hunt over the correct name. Smith owns 74 acres of what was originally several hundred acres of Parish land. He owns vineyard land on Route 245 and the hillside adjacent to the state High Tor Wildlife Management Area labeled Conklin/Parish Gully. "For years, since the 1700s, it's been Parish Gully," said Smith, who shares a right-of-way with the state for the trail that leads hikers up the gorge flanked by towering bluffs of shale and forest of hardwood, hemlock and pine...