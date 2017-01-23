Penn Yan 43 Newark 41 The Penn Yan Mustang girl's basketball team has emerged as a solid contender in the Finger Lakes East League. The talented Orange and Blue five picked up their 7th league win in nine tries Jan. 27 in Penn Yan, defeating the Newark Reds 43-41. The victory also improved their overall record to 9-6 with the Section V tournament on the near horizon. The Mustang girls are ranked #4 in the latest Finger Lakes League polls. They will host Wayne on Wednesday night in another big Finger Lakes East showdown...