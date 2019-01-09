For the first time in 30 years, the Academy Awards will not have a host.

Variety reports the show producers will select various celebrities to introduce different segments of the awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 24 instead of a traditional host.

The decision comes after controversy surrounding anti-gay tweets posted by previously announced host Kevin Hart. Hart stepped down as Oscars host after the posts were brought to light. After Hart participated in an interview on Ellen Degeneres' talk show, rumors swirled that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would reinstate Hart as the show host, but Hart denied those reports Wednesday in a "Good Morning America" interview.

In the interview, Hart said he's done explaining the homophobic tweets.

"I'm over it," he said multiple times in the interview, adding that "there's no more conversation about it" and said he's "said everything I can possibly say."

The last time the Oscars aired without a host was in 1989. Celebrities have also shared hosting duties in previous years -- in 2011, Anne Hathaway and James Franco co-hosted the show, and Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin co-hosted in 2010. Oscars ceremonies in the 1970s and 1980s frequently featured a rotating cast of hosts: in 1973, Carol Burnett, Michael Caine, Charlton Heston and Rock Hudson all hosted the show, and in 1986, the show was hosted by Alan Alda, Jane Fonda and Robin Williams. The last time more than three people hosted the show was in 1987, when Goldie Hawn, Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan (a.k.a. Crocodile Dundee) split the hosting duties. Various actors and comedians have hosted the awards ceremony multiple times, but Bob Hope holds the record with 18 ceremonies.