ALFRED — A small, local business is more community than address. Sometimes it’s an interconnected weave of many families, farms and workshops and it brings income, warmth and nourishment to its village and neighborhood.

Dawn Bennett is looking forward to her fifth Christmas at The Rogue Carrot, a small, natural grocery store and artisan outlet on West University Street in Alfred. The store will be hosting a special event on Thursday, Dec. 20, the annual "Stock Up and Stuff your Stockings Sale." It starts at 10 a.m. but some of the best deals are set in honor of the Alfred Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. that day.

Bennett said, “When you shop at The Rogue Carrot you support many local people. We have local honey, maple syrup, art, pottery, seasonal veggies, eggs, meats, milled flours and baked goods. We even have home baked dog treats in cheddar cheese, chicken, bacon and peanut butter, made just the way elves would if they lived in Alfred.”

Throughout the day, there will be grocery items offered at 20 percent off. Thursday is always Fish Day and Italian Bread Day as well as restocking day.

At 5 p.m. that evening, 25 pieces of Stone Flower Pottery will come out priced at $5 each. This is meant to help people on a limited budget find handmade, last minute gifts with a hometown touch. Included in the offering will be cereal/soup bowls, vases, lace print plates, and other functional items.

Bennett will serve free hot beverages and cookies from 5 p.m. until the supply is exhausted. Products available include: Dr. Bonner’s soaps, cookies, brownies and other individually wrapped treats. Chocolate covered cashews, almonds and/or espresso beans or chocolate candy bars.

You can find tins of slippery elm lozenges or buy some licorice sticks for 25 cents each. These are not candy strips but actual sticks from the woody tropical plant that gives us licorice.

Other small gifts are mommy vases, small jars of honey and jars of hot chocolate mix. Handmade small items are earrings, many from up-cycled materials, as well as bracelets and necklaces.

If your gift giving aims beyond stocking stuffing, choose mugs or bowls made by any of the local potters represented on the shelves or select an Alfred tote bag or T-shirt (adult or child). To be remembered on laundry day all year long: gift someone locally made wool dryer balls to thump among their clothing or choose some warm flip-top mittens in a bright color.

Look at your house or a friend’s house for colors and compliment them with a hand woven rug made by a member of a local Amish community. Suitable for any reader would be a book The Power of Goodness edited by Nadine Hoover or one written and illustrated by Cyan Corwine. You can read, bake or eat while listening to Emma Tyme’s CD.