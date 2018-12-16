ALBANY — New York Farm Bureau has released its annual “Circle of Friends,” naming 160 New York State Legislators to the distinguished list. The award is an indication of the individual lawmaker’s support of New York agriculture and Farm Bureau.

The “Circle of Friends” honor is based upon each legislator’s voting record on issues of agricultural importance as well as other evidence of legislative support, including sponsorship of bills that New York Farm Bureau has either supported or opposed during the most recent legislative session.

“New York Farm Bureau recognizes these Senators and Assembly Members for their legislative work that has a positive impact on the diverse agricultural community in this state. We appreciate their support of bills and budget items that matter to farm families, and we look forward to continuing the partnership in the 2019 session. The collaboration ultimately benefits the rural economy and all the people who value local food production,” said David Fisher, President of New York Farm Bureau.

The “Circle of Friends” is not an endorsement, and this distinction only recognizes the 2018 legislative session.

Area legislators included in the designation included Senator Tom O'Mara (R-Big Flats), Senator Catherine Young (R-Olean) and Assembly Members Joe Giglio (R-Gowanda), Phil Palemsano (R-Corning) and Christopher Friend (R-Big Flats).