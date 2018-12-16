ARKPORT — One of the snowiest Novembers in recent years helped keep the Hornellsville Highway Department busy clearing roads last month, according to the department’s activities report for the month.

Councilman David Oakes read the latest Highway Department report at Tuesday night’s town board meeting, reporting that Hornellsville crews plowed and sanded 16 times during the month.

“I would definitely say (November snowfall) was way above average,” Jim Mitchell, a Buffalo-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told The Spectator on Dec. 3.

The Hornell area received 21.3 inches of the white stuff last month, according to the National Weather Service, including a foot of snow Nov. 15-16.

In addition to snow removal and road sanding, the Hornellsville Highway Department’s November report said the following work was done:

- Helped Wildwood BOCES fill in the basement for a house they demolished next door to Hornell High School.

- Patched potholes around the town and brought equipment back to the highway building, where the machinery was cleaned ahead of the full winter season.

- Performed routine maintenance on town trucks for winter use.

- Cleaned drains in the highway shop.

- Fixed the washout problem on Laine Road.

- Met with Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District officials about plow routes and school closings.

The highway report was accepted by the full board.

Hornellsville Planning Board News

Chairman Joe Dick said the planning panel will have to start from scratch on developing a town permit policy for when Hornellsville roads are opened up and cut into. The town would like to establish uniform guidelines for how roads should be restored after they are opened up for work.

Earlier this year, a former town official told the board that rules on this issue are already in place. Not as far as anyone can find, Dick said.

“Nobody can find it. (Highway Superintendent) Jason (Emo) can’t find it any place out there, (Clerk) Sharon (Ames) looked for us. So we are going to start from stage 1 again and rewrite something for it.,” Dick said.

The planning board report was accepted by councilmen.