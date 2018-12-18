New store opens in old location, bringing back local shopping option

WHITESVILLE — There’s a new kid in town, but unlike the well-known Christmas song, this kid is Ann Teller, who has done something nice for the tight-knit community on the southern border of Allegany County and Steuben County.

When the door swings open, an old fashioned bell rings with the vibration. You are immediately struck with the warm atmosphere from the glowing, renovated 100-plus-year-old wooden floor, to the mismatched tables and chairs. The aroma of boiled dinner awakens your senses with a whiff of bean soup, and you think, “This is a market?”

The answer is yes. It is the new Whitesville Corner Market, which had a quiet opening in October, but which has been providing hearty, home-styled food as well as the basics to the people of Whitesville ever since.

It was 29 years ago when Teller and her husband moved from Florida to Harrison Valley, Pa. (he grew up in the valley) to raise their three kids, but the former Floridian is still learning about the way people help each other in small town America.

Teller recently became the owner of the old grocery store in Whitesville which had been closed since January, leaving residents without a nearby store for the basic essentials, or a restaurant or a place to get pizza, wings and subs.

“I kept driving by on my way to work every day and seeing that it was closed,” said Teller. On those early morning driveby's, it occurred to her that maybe she had found a way to fulfill her dream.

“I’ve been working since I was 14-years-old and I always wanted to have my own business,” said Teller, who most recently worked as a cake decorator for Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and in a factory before that.

“I started asking questions and then I found the owner (Mary Sterling) of the building and talked to her. I learned that over the years several people had tried to make a go of a deli and store at the site,” she explained. “I learned that the town was really ready for the store to open back up."

The 1913 building had been a store for decades, offering the basics and food to the residents. But at 100-plus years, some renovation work was needed before the doors would open on Teller’s dream.

“We completely renovated the kitchen and I wrestled with the decision as to what to do with the floor. It was in bad shape," she recalled. "There were rolls in it and other problems. But the townspeople really wanted me to save the floor. Then this guy, Kane Stebbins (of Stebbins Construction), offered to try to save the floor. What did I have to lose? He said it would take about four days. He came in mornings and nights for over a week. He took the rolls out of the floor, hand sanded much of it and put three coats of polyurethane on it.

“It has all been a little overwhelming, but there are some really special people in this town. If someone knows that I need something, they either go and get it or do it themselves,“ she said.

She opened the doors in early October and business has been growing ever since.

“It is a nice place where people can come in and sit and meet with friends, have a good meal or just pick up a newspaper or some milk, bread or eggs,” she said. “A lot of the old customers have come back. There are a lot of retired people in Whitesville and they love having someplace where they can stop and talk to their friends.”

More than one of those old customers will help out when it gets busy, doing dishes or cleaning up, Teller said, noting that this is something you wouldn’t find in more urban areas.

“I have a lot of special friends here who have helped me out.”

In the future, while she awaits the delivery of a pizza oven, Teller thinks about what she can do for the kids in the community.

“I’d like to open up the side room for them where they can come in and do their homework. We have wifi. They wouldn’t have to buy anything,” she said. “I just want to offer something for the kids.”

Until then the Whitesville Corner Market offers a wide-variety of burgers and subs and chicken wings and fish. Daily specials such as lasagna, soups, and boiled dinner are offered.

“I welcome suggestions as to what to serve. People just have to tell me what they like,” she said. “When I first came to Whitesville there were very few people that I knew. Now they’re like family and that is why I want to do the best I can for them.”

The Whitesville Corner Market is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.