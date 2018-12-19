Grace United Church Handbell Choir brings out the spirit of the season

WELLSVILLE — The sound of the season might just as easily be the ringing of bells as it is the tunes of Christmas carols.

Tuesday night, the Grace United Church Handbell Choir combined both when they performed at Kmart.

Led by Nan Allen, the Handbell Choir is over 35 years old and is a holdover from the consolidation of the old Christian Temple Church and the First Congregational Church into Grace United Church.

Allen has been playing the bells for decades and is proud to say that the members of the Grace United Handbell Choir come from far and wide to play the bells.

She explained that the bell choir covers three different octaves, with each person holding two bells which are tuned to two different notes, so each bell ringer plays two notes. Some of the more adept members play what is called four-in-hand, or two bells in each hand, playing four different notes.

“It is not as easy as it is to perform in a regular choir,” Allen said. “If a member in a vocal choir is missing, someone is there to fill in because there is more than one singer singing any given part, but with a handbell choir, if you are missing one player then you are missing two notes and there is no one to fill in."

There are eight people in the Grace United Handbell Choir. Predominately they play church music and perform during church services, but they are capable of playing a variety of music which is arranged for two to three octaves.

“Our fist goal is to play for God’s glory, however we’re allowed to have fun when we do it, “ Allen said. "There is great camaraderie and anyone is welcome to play with us. There is no pressure to join the church.”

The handbell choir is currently looking for new members to replace some who are leaving next year. They practice once a week from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the church located on North Main Street.

While being able to read music helps, Allen said that she has taught children as young as six to play using color coded notes in written musical scores.

“We’ll teach anyone who wants to play with us,” she said.

The current members are Bob and Bev Shook, Dale and Sue Johnson, Dave Toot, Mary Pratt, Marcia Pratt and Allen, who directs and performs.

Anyone interested in joining the handbell choir may call the church at 585-593-5615, and Allen will contact them.

Tuesday night the Grace United Church Handbell Choir played religious and secular music for an appreciative crowd.