BELMONT — The East Hill Foundation awarded ACCORD’s Domestic Violence Program a grant of $4,238 for renovations to the domestic violence shelter. The award was received in October and was utilized to replace flooring and for cosmetic upgrades to the safe dwelling.

The renovations are on schedule to be completed in late December and included new paint throughout the facility, new laminate flooring in two bedrooms and new carpet in the living room.

“The flooring and paint was a much needed improvement to the safe dwelling,” commented Domestic Violence Program Manager Jennifer Morgan-Burt. “The victims who utilize this space are most often in a time of fear and turmoil in their lives; for us to be able to provide a not only a safe space, but one that is also a comforting and calming environment, is critical.”

ACCORD’s Domestic Violence Safe Dwelling, the only domestic violence shelter in Allegany County, is a confidential, fully-functional two bedroom, six bed unit which provides temporary housing and supportive services to protect victims and their children from abusive relationships.

East Hill Foundation is a privately-funded family foundation, which was founded in 1986. The Foundation identifies and funds innovative, charitable projects designed to enhance the quality of life of the residents of Western New York, primarily Erie and Niagara counties. Additionally, this Family Foundation teaches stewardship to the founders’ family members by supporting their projects irrespective of where they live. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for funding may obtain a grant application from the website at www.easthillfdn.org

ACCORD Corporation is a Community Action Agency that believes in the strength, dignity, and potential of all people. They offer access to opportunities, resources, and services to strengthen individuals, families and communities. They are committed to improving the community's response to rural poverty and giving a voice to the unheard.