HORNELL — The Hornell High School vocal music program will hold a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20 in the auditorium.

The concert will feature performances by the Show Choir, Jazz Choir, Senior High Choir, Junior High Choir and Treble Choir. Students will perform a blend of traditional holiday music along with more modern songs celebrating the season. There also will be a special guest appearance from the HHS Brass Ensemble, as well as various local musicians accompanying the vocal groups.

During December, the Show and Jazz choirs performed 20 concerts in Hornell, Canisteo and Bath. Many of the performances were held in senior rest homes, said Chris van Leeuwen, HS director of vocal music.

“One of the guiding principles of the HHS Vocal Music Program is to spread cheer and happiness during the holiday season. We bring concerts and memories to those unable to make it to our larger traditional concerts at the school,” van Leeuwen said. “Aside from the music, our show and jazz choirs spend time talking with their audiences in an effort to build community and relationships year after year.”

He added that the HHS Vocal Music Program is gearing up for competition, this year in Williamsburg, Va. in April 2019. Donations are always welcome and checks can be made out to HHS Choirs.

Thursday’s concert is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 7 p.m.