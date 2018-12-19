GROVELAND — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Tuesday reported the arrest of a Rochester man on felony charges after a traffic stop.

On Dec. 16, Deputy Shawn Whitford was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate initiative when he stopped a vehicle on Interstate 390 for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old Kelvin A. Delgado. A driver’s license check revealed that Delgado was operating the vehicle with his license suspended 21 times on 13 different dates.

Delgado was arrested and charged by the Deputy Sheriff with felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree.

Delgado was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge and recommended that the Judge hold Delgado on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond.

Delgado was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Groveland Justice Jenean Love.

The Judge did remand Delgado to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.