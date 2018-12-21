Tony and Trudy Collins returned to Penn Yan last week to present a check for $3,000, raised by 2018’s 10th annual Tony Collins Class of ‘77 Celebrity Golf Classic, to the Arc of Yates.

The Tony Collins Foundation mission is “... helping local youth within Yates County and surrounding areas. We collaborate with community partners to provide resources that will benefit children, families, and the communities that they live in. Our goal is to create and strengthen conditions that will propel children to achieve success not only as individuals but also as contributors to their local communities and society.”

Through his experience as a parent of eight and his charitable work with the Tony Collins Foundation, Tony says he has developed a deep appreciation for the advantages athletics and academics can provide, and hopes to spread that message to families around the country.

Every summer, Collins, a former Penn Yan Mustang and New England Patriots football star, brings former NFL players to join him for the annual celebrity fundraising tournament. The Golf Classic is held each year at the Lakeside County Club in Penn Yan, starting off with a celebrity social, autographs, raffles, and memorabilia sales.

The Tony Collins Foundation Tournament and Family Fun Day Committee met to begin planning for 2019. The Family Fun Day is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25 to provide a fun event for children just before school will be going to be back in session. As plans progress, more details will be shared.

The 2019 Tony Collins Class of ’77 Celebrity Golf Classic is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26. Registration information for the golf classic is available at www.tonycollinsfoundation.org.