The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a flood watch in effect from this afternoon through late tonight for Central New York including Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca,

Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates County.

The heaviest rainfall is expected this evening, with possible embedded thunderstorms.

A storm system will result in a widespread rainfall of 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Locally

higher amounts, up to 3 inches are possible over the higher terrain.

The wet soil conditions and this amount of rainfall could result in minor flooding along creeks and the head water points in the Chemung, Canisteo and Cohocton river basins along with roadways and poor drainage areas.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.