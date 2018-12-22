Holiday Services in the area include the following:
Christmas Eve
5 p.m.
• St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Liberty St., Penn Yan (also 10 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.
• Milo Center Methodist Church, Milo Center Road, Milo. All are welcome.
6 p.m.
• Penn Yan Methodist Church family service, Main & Chapel Sts., Penn Yan
7 p.m.
• Benton Metho-dist Church, Havens Corner Road, Benton. Pastor Deb Roher will deliver the message, with traditional hymn sing and special music performed by the Stuart Family Brass Ensemble.
• Bluff Point Methodist, Kinney’s Corners Road, Keuka Park, family service
• Dundee Community Christmas Eve Candlelight service at Dundee United Methodist Church, Water St., Dundee. All are invited
• First Baptist Church of Penn Yan, 224 Main St., Penn Yan. Pastor Kathy Brown’s message will be, “Christ Came For The Whole World.” The church is handicap accessible.
• Second Milo Baptist Church, Second Milo Road off Route 14A, Milo
• Yatesville Church, Yatesville Road, Potter, Christmas carols together and light the Christ candle in the middle of the Advent wreath.
• Union Congregational UCC, Main & Jacob Sts., Hall. Come see the church beautifully decorated. The service features special music and a message by Pastor Todd Christensen. Refreshments and fellowship time to follow.
7:15 p.m.
• Branchport Methodist Church, Guyanoga Road, Branchport. All are welcome to the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service for carols and the story of Jesus’s birth once again.
8 p.m.
• St. Paul’s Lutheran, Hamilton St., Pastor Lori Nickoloff will preside.
9 p.m.
• Penn Yan Methodist Church traditional service, Main & Chapel Sts.
10 p.m.
• St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Liberty St., Penn Yan
Christmas Day
9:30 a.m.
• St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Liberty St., Penn Yan
10 a.m.
• St. Paul’s Lutheran Christmas Day worship with Pastor Lori Nickoloff