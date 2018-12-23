After delay, new Hornell office will welcome patients on Monday

HORNELL — Oak Orchard Health’s new office at the UR Medicine St. James Hospital Medical Office Building (MOB) in Hornellsville is set to open its doors on Monday.

Oak Orchard’s 7309 Seneca Road North office is located in Suite 112, with patients advised to use Door E to enter the medical office building.

Oak Orchard had hoped to be up and running in its new Hornell site earlier in the month, but it had to resolve a couple unexpected issues before that could happen.

“The Oak Orchard staff is excited to be greeting their patients in the new space beginning on Monday,” said Tracy H. Kroft, director of Business and Fund Development for the Federally Qualified Health Center.

The new location will house both primary and pediatric medical care along with dental care under one roof.

“Oak Orchard’s mission is to cultivate health and wellness by providing engaged and innovative medical, dental and vision care for our community … being in this new state-of-the-art facility will help us to fulfill that mission here in Hornell,” Mary Ann Pettibon, chief executive officer of Oak Orchard Health, said at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new office last month.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who handled the scissors at the ribbon cutting, commented that the healthcare provider meets a crucial need in the areas it serves.

“It is so hard to get high-quality health care for people in rural areas,” Hochul said at the event. "This is a game-changer for the over 21,000 patients you serve.”

In addition to the Hornell office, Oak Orchard has offices in Brockport, Albion, Lyndonville and and Warsaw.