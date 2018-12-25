Construction trades hammered home at GST BOCES Wildwood Campus

This is the third article about Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services (GST BOCES) courses at the Wildwood Campus in Hornell

HORNELL — The two-story Cape Cod house being built in a huge warehouse next to Building 5 at the Wildwood Campus is about three miles from its eventual destination across from the Hornell Public Library.

Rob Lemay, Wildwood teacher, predicted that the roomy dwelling will become an 1,800 square foot home after 30 Wildwood students learn and practice homebuilding skills, plus an approximately three-mile trip next spring to Genesee Street and Hakes Avenue.

Welcome to Lemay’s Wildwood Building Construction course.

Each year during the past two dozen, Wildwood Building Construction students have learned to read the blueprints that tell student home builders where electrical, plumbing and heating systems fit into a carefully crafted wooden structure.

Lemay took The Spectator reporter on a tour of the emerging house using drawings, aka blueprints, that were remarkably understandable when Lemay explained them.

He worked 15 years as a craftsman who helped build about three dozen area homes before becoming Wildwood’s Building Construction teacher in February 2002.

The Wildwood course includes instruction with enough construction equipment to start a hardware store. Machines for students to use include a planer; table, miter and band saws; drum and belt sanders; mortise and tenon jig, among others.

Practical applied academics is a term that explains why math teachers spend a lot of time drilling Wildwood students about the mathematics of home building, Lemay said.

His connections to education and academics are strong: Lemay is president of the Jasper-Troupsburg Board of Education.

Samuel Forenz graduated two years ago from the course and is now completing his first semester as an Alfred State College construction student. He was visiting Lemay’s class to share his experience in Wildwood’s Building Construction class and his current course at Alfred State.

Lemay‘s course teaches the basics of home building and Alfred State delves deeper into each subject, Forenz said. Alfred State homes are built on campus grounds so also provide an introduction to real world home building, he said. Students in that curriculum become familiar with such construction details as working in cold seasonal weather and building a roof on a home in driving rain.

The Wildwood building, on the other hand, is essentially a huge warehouse that offers protection from such home building stresses as wintry cold weather with snow, rain plus the bane of anyone who has ever worked on a roof in the summer heat of direct sunlight, Forenz said.

Lemay’s course content includes instruction in electrical, plumbing, masonry, framing, interior finish and basic cabinet making, exterior finish and trim, roof framing and finish, plus National Center for Construction Estimation and Research accreditation (NCCER). The course is perfect for students who enjoy working with their hands, Lemay said.

Job opportunities for graduates of Lemay’s course include apprentice positions in masonry, electrician, carpentry, plumbing and flooring and drywall installation, rough framing and construction worker.

Career possibilities include building inspector, brick mason, construction manager and foreman, construction business owner, electrician, plumber, and journeyman and finish carpenter.

GST-approved credits for career and technical education courses include math, science and English Language Arts necessary for high school diplomas.

“These embedded credits are very appealing to districts and students, since students need 22 credits to graduate, and students also learn a trade for potential employment,” said Sally Deane-Moshier, Wildwood’s Career and Technical Education principal.

The current 480 Wildwood students learn “technical workplace skills plus teamwork and communications that are important for the 3.5 million skilled jobs that remain unfilled nationally,” she said. With more student interest in skilled jobs, Deane-Moshier’s preliminary estimate is that 500 plus students will be in classes when the fall semester begins in September.

Wildwood two-year career specialization courses include Auto Body Repair, Automotive Technology, Building Construction, CISCO Networking Academy, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Heavy Equipment, Nurse Assisting and Welding/Metal Fabrication for juniors and seniors in area public schools. Wildwood also offers Career Beginnings and Exploration for students preparing for CTE programs and New Visions Medical for seniors, said Erin Edger, GST BOCES Supervisor of Community Information.

How popular are the courses with employers? A telephone call from a well-known regional construction company recruiter interrupted The Spectator interview with Lemay. The representative wanted Lemay’s help training construction workers with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations. OSHA is part of the federal Labor Department.

“Seeing kids succeed is something all teachers seek to attain each year, whether in traditional classrooms or teaching cosmetology and any other trade at Wildwood,” Deane-Moshier said.

Another sign of success is the school’s employment rate: “Virtually all of our graduates find employment, enlist in the military or continue their educations in post-secondary or adult education settings,” she said.