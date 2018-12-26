Yates County projects that will receive funding through the Regional Economic Development awards announced by New York State Dec. 18:

Abtex Corporation, Dresden: $100,000 for installation of new equipment and process optimization. Abtex will be adding several technical positions while looking to offer new products and expand their market share.

Keuka Lake Hotel, Penn Yan (Hampton Inn): $500,000 for the construction of a new 300-seat banquet/conference addition, which will include a new kitchen, lounge/bar area, meeting rooms, and fitness center.

Village of Dundee: $268,000 for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant. This project will improve the water quality of Big Stream and Seneca Lake, and address a possible source of harmful algal blooms.

Village of Penn Yan: $5,600 to complete an engineering report to add disinfection to the wastewater treatment process. The study will investigate implementing ultra-violet disinfection and disinfection with chlorine.

Yates County: $22,500 to explore the feasibility of forming a unified water system cooperative of non-community and private water producers into a consolidated county-wide public water supply system to ease operations and promote economic growth.

Village of Rushville: Two grants of $1 million each to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant and sewer improvements. This project will provide disinfection to the wastewater and reduce untreated combined sewer overflow discharges to West River, a tributary to Canandaigua Lake.

Projects that will impact Cananadaigua, Seneca and Keuka Lakes also will receive funding:

City of Canandaigua will receive $90,500 to finance a Canandaigua Lake Watershed Management Plan Update which will meet the 9-Element Plan criteria.

Town of Geneva will receive $270,000 to prepare a 9-Element Plan for the Seneca Lake Watershed.