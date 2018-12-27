Local clubs receive state funds, ready for riding season

BELMONT — As the calendar gets set to flip over to 2019, snowmobile enthusiasts are humming a familiar tune — Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

While the forecast doesn’t look promising in the coming days, local snowmobile clubs have trails marked and are just awaiting arrival of a few feet of the fluffy stuff.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced $4.2 million in funding for snowmobile trail maintenance and grooming across the state, and designated the weekend of Jan. 25-27 as a free snowmobiling weekend for all out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers. During this promotional weekend, the requirement to register in New York is waived for properly registered and insured out-of-state snowmobiling enthusiasts wishing to explore New York's 10,400 miles of snowmobile trails.

"New York is unrivaled in its natural beauty in all four seasons and offers a vast recreational trail system for snowmobilers to enjoy our stunning winter landscape," Governor Cuomo said. "By providing the funding to keep the trails in good condition and encouraging more tourists to visit our state for the free snowmobile weekend, we are helping grow our upstate tourism economy and maintaining our outdoor trails for generations to come."

The Allegany County Federation of Snowmobilers, a consortium of 11 different clubs around the county, maintains close to 400 miles of trails. Steuben County trails are maintained by the Ten Towns Snowmobile Club, Bath Sno-Flakes Club and Quad County Club. The $4.2 million in state funding is a five percent increase from last year.

Steuben County received $42,084 in state grants and Livingston County received $18,144. Allegany County, meanwhile, brought in $111,348. The county’s Resource Management Committee accepted the funds last week and will disburse them to local clubs.

“It promotes tourism and it’s a great asset for the county, as well as providing the ability to those folks who work on the trails to make sure they stay taken care of,” said county administrator Tim Boyde.

Several legislators with trails crossing their property noted club members have been active marking the routes in anticipation of snowmobile season.

“They’ve done a great job of marking the trail this year,” said Dwight Fanton (R-Wellsville). “It’s been a real upgrade from prior years. We appreciate that.”

Legislator David Decker (R-Cuba) also said signs are already up around Cuba, noting most went up in January last year. Legislator Judy Hopkins (R-Fillmore) thanked the club volunteers and pointed out the economic impact of riders visiting the county.

“All the work that is done on those trails is by volunteer members of local snowmobile clubs,” Hopkins said. “The money is used to purchase machinery they need to groom the trails and things like that. They do bring in some significant revenue in terms of income to the county as well as the grant monies, as far as people coming in as tourists and riders. It’s great. All we need is snow.”

Winter travel generated $13.5 billion in direct visitor spending last year, according to state figures. The state's snowmobiling community has a seasonal economic impact of $868 million, according to a 2011 study by the State University at Potsdam.

The local grants program is funded by snowmobile registration fees collected by the State Department of Motor Vehicles and deposited into the Snowmobile Trail Development and Maintenance Fund. Snowmobile registrations must be renewed annually. DMV allows snowmobilers to renew registrations online on the DMV website, by mail or in person at a DMV office. Snowmobile registration costs $100, but is decreased to $45 if the snowmobiler is a member of a local snowmobile club.

Boyde also pointed to the impact of volunteer clubs.

“Funds do not cover all the services that are required. There are far more maintenance and grooming activities that happen beyond this $111,000 we receive in funding,” he said. “A lot of this is going to help volunteers. It comes from volunteers and snowmobile clubs. They donate those hours to make sure trails are passable. It’s a great asset to the county.”

Legislator Brooke Harris (R-Alfred) said he hopes the county’s trail system stretches a little further in the future.

“It’s unfortunate that Ithaca of the west, known as Alfred, is the only township in the whole county that doesn’t have any existing snowmobile trails,” he said. “Maybe next year.”