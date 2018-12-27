ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced that New York State Police will increase patrols to crack down on impaired driving through the end of the year. The enforcement detail is part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which runs through Tuesday, Jan. 1. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on roadways during this campaign.

"As we approach the New Year, State Police will be out in full force to crack down on impaired drivers and keep our roadways safe," Governor Cuomo said. "We urge all drivers to use extreme caution on the roads and make responsible choices to avoid senseless tragedies."

In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, Troopers will be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up and drivers violating the "Move Over Law." State Police will also conduct underage drinking enforcement details statewide.

State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II said, "The State Police want to make sure everyone's holiday is a safe one. If you're celebrating this New Year's Eve, do so responsibly and have a plan. By being or having a designated driver, or a safe ride home, you can help us save lives this holiday season."

During the campaign, Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation.

During last year's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, State Police issued 40,489 tickets. Of those tickets more than 13,394 were for speeding, 1,268 were for distracted driving and 571 for violations of the "Move Over Law." There were also 645 people arrested for DWI and 10 people killed in motor vehicle crashes. The campaign in 2017 ran from Friday, Dec. 15 through Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

To keep our roads safer this holiday season, the New York State Police and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offer these tips:

Plan a safe way home before the celebrating begins; Before drinking, designate a sober driver; If you're impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation; Use your community's sober ride program; If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don't hesitate to contact local law enforcement; and If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.