HORNELL — An investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the City of Hornell culminated Friday in the arrest of a city man and the confiscation of over two ounces of meth, more than $1,900 in cash, scales, drug packaging materials, an imitation pistol and a machete, Maple City authorities said.

A team of Hornell tactical officers executed a search warrant at 264 High St., apartment 201, and arrested the resident there, 42-year-old Jason A. Shinebarger, on numerous counts.

Shinebarger was charged with second-degree criminal possession a controlled substance, a class A-2 felony, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class A misdemeanors, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Shinebarger was held in the local lockup overnight, arraigned in Hornell City Court on Saturday and then remanded to the Steuben County Jail without bail. Hornell authorities said the investigation continues and additional arrests are expected.

According to the Hornell Police Department, the probe was led by Sgt. Ryan Harrison and included Chief Ted Murray, Capt. Michael Sexsmith and officers Brett Flaitz, Stuart McHenry, J.R. Emo, Seth Blanchard, Ashley Emo, Rob Donovan and Mike Losecco. Judge Coddington signed the search warrant.