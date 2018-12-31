While Elizabeth Catlin prepares for court appearances in Penn Yan and Ontario County, her supporters are working to raise awareness of what they call a maternity care crisis and to raise money for Catlin’s defense and living expenses through a Go Fund Me page.

Catlin, who has assisted scores of area women with in-home births in recent years, faces multiple felony charges accusing her of performing midwife services without the proper New York State license.

Pregnant women are worried about how they will find someone to assist them with an in-home birth. One expectant mother who is carrying her fourth child, says if she has to, she will go to a hospital to have her baby, but she doesn’t want to spend several hours traveling to and from prenatal visits — a trek that can keep her and her husband away from a farm and their family for five hours or more.

“We have a lot that we need to be home for,” says Howard Hoover, explaining in home birthing is as much about practical considerations such as other children, chores, and transportation.

Mrs. Newswanger, who owns a dairy farm with her husband, says she was in labor with her third child during chore time. She finished her chores, went in the house, took a shower, later had the baby with a birth attendant’s care. With her own mother over 300 miles away, and other small children upstairs, having the baby in her home with an attendant was the best option.

Since Catlin’s first arrest in November, at least three babies have been born in Yates County homes with no trained or experienced attendent. That number is likely to increase, since the only midwife in Yates County has stopped working due to health issues, and Catlin is under a court order to not perform midwife services.

“I just don’t like the hospital idea. I just don’t feel comfortable with that,” she says.

A group of about 15 young mothers and some small children attended the Dec. 28 Yates County Legislature year-end meeting where the legislators heard comments about the impact Catlin’s November arrest has had on the community.

Melissa Carman, president of NYCPM, Inc. a non-profit organization that advocates for Certified Professional Midwives, told the legislators, “Women are looking for answers.” She asked the elected officials to support state legislation to legalize CPMs, to meet with CPMs, and to listen to the needs of families here in Yates County.

She also asked the Yates County lawmakers to contact the state Office of Professions and encourage them to “back off” from the prosecution of CPMs.

She provided information sourced to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to legislators explaining the crisis is statewide, with nine counties having no obstetricians, seven counties having no midwives, and four counties having no obstetricians or midwives.

Explaining it’s inappropriate for legislators to interfere with the judicial process, Legislative Chairman Douglas Paddock told Carman, “We do share the concerns.”

Public Health Director Deb Minor said, “I’m very concerned about the situation. We want healthy babies, healthy mothers, and healthy families.”

She has contacted midwives in the region (Rochester, Ithaca, and Burdett) who are meeting and will contact her with possible options for in-home care.

She said she will share information from those meetings with the Mennonite community.

Paulina Reid read letters from members of the Mennonite community, and commented on recommendations made by Dr. Wayne Strouse in a letter to the editor that was published in the Dec. 26 Chronicle-Express.

She said she’s concerned that people in the community don’t understand the differences between a licensed midwife, a CPM, and a birth attendant.