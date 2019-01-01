After eight years off the air, Dr. Stephen Coleman’s "Coleman and Company" program will be returning -- this time as a weekly web series on WETM TV’s mytwintiers.com.

Coleman told The Leader he left the show when he took a promotion to a vice president position at Elmira College, but he’s wanted to bring it back for a while now.

The web-based nature of the show is more “viewer-friendly,” he said.

“People can watch this any time they want to, anywhere they want,” Coleman added.

The public affairs discussion show will feature a revolving series of guests, including regular commentators as well as guests specific to the topic being discussed.

For example, the first episode, set to appear online Jan. 13, will focus on the impending construction of a new medical school in Elmira.

State economic development officials recently awarded $3 million in support of the construction of a two-story, 52,000-square foot building in Elmira’s Arnot Park to house Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), expected to eventually serve up to 480 students. The total cost of the project will exceed $20 million, according to officials.

Appearing for the first episode alongside Coleman will be longtime Chemung County Executive Tom Santulli, former state senator and Elmira College trustee George Winner and recent county executive candidate and businessman Jerome Emanuel.

The second half of the episode will feature Richard Terry from LECOM as well as Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College.

“I will dedicate the first show to a ‘regular’ who is not returning,” Coleman added, “the late, great, journalist and columnist Bob Rolfe,” formerly editor of The Leader and longtime writer of The Insider column. He passed away in 2016.

The next episode will be a timely discussion of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Coleman said the format will remain largely the same as when the show was previous broadcast on Sunday mornings, and will be filmed in WETM’s studio.

“I want the program to be informative, evocative, controversial and entertaining,” he said.

Coleman stresses that the main reason to tune into the new show is the crew he’s put together to join him.

Alongside Winner, Emanuel and Santulli, it will include:

• The Leader’s Executive Editor Shawn Vargo

• Talk radio host Frank Acomb

• Professor and former and current congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano

• Steuben County Republican Party Chair Joe Sempolinski

• Chemung County Legislator Christina Sonsire

• Political activist and educator Dora Leland

• Political pundit and attorney Tom Reilly

• Political commentator Dr. Denis Kingsley

• Pundit and blogger Dr. Mike Morrongiello

• Professor and public scholar Dr. Matt Seybold

• Former Elmira mayor and councilman Jim Hare

• Former Hornell mayor Shawn Hogan

• Area NAACP President Georgia Verdier

• Ithaca community leader and pastor the Rev. Nathaniel Wright