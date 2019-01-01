CUBA — Cuba Police have made an arrest in connection with a September threat to the Cuba-Rushford School District.

On Sunday, Dec. 30, at approximately 10 p.m., Cuba Police arrested Phillip C. Dick, 34, of Sanford, North Carolina. Phillip Dick was arrested and charged with Making a Terroristic Threat (Felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor). Phillip Dick was processed and placed in front of Cuba Town Justice Tuttle and sent to the Allegany County Jail on $1,500 bail/$3,000 bond.

Police said the charges stem from an investigation in September in which Phillip Dick allegedly made a threat to the Cuba-Rushford School District, leading to a student evacuation due to a bomb threat.