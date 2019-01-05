John Roy, a longtime teacher and mentor to many during his time in the Savona and Campbell-Savona schools, passed away Dec. 25 at the age of 75.

Regina Martin VanDerhoff, a former student of Roy who remained close to him until his death, said calling hours, set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today, had to be moved to St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bath from the Bond-Davis Funeral Home because of concerns that there wouldn’t be enough room for all those who wish to say goodbye one last time.

"I met John in his 7th grade history class,” VanDerhoff told The Leader. “I remember when friends and I would go to my house after school and see his car parked [there]. We'd look at each other and think, ‘What did we do now?’ It wasn't until many years later that we found out he wasn't there to rat us out, but to see my parents.

“I remained a student and close friend all these years and miss him terribly,” she added.

Roy was born June 18, 1943 in Boston to the late Carl and Verna (Williams) Roy, and was a 1960 graduate of Savona Central School. After attending college and receiving three master’s degrees, he moved back home to teach the next generation -- and the one after that -- retiring after more than 30 years.

“[John was] an amazing intellect who shared his talent and his passion for history with the students and the community of Savona,” said Robert Sestak, former guidance counselor at Savona Central School. “He cared deeply about each and every student and showed it in many different ways. His students always knew he cared about them because he treated them fairly and had great communication with them."

It was that communication and connection that allowed him to also convey a knowledge and love of history to students.

"Many of my classmates and I from the '90s at Campbell-Savona Central School referred to John as "Ben" because of his witty, irreverent humor -- like one of our founding fathers, Ben Franklin,” said Aaron Davis, a former student of Roy who is now a top investigative reporter and Pulitzer winner at The Washington Post. “He knew he had our full attention because we were all sitting on the edge of our seats."

His involvement in his community extended well beyond eight hours a day in the classroom. He was a class advisor and assisted with the school yearbook for 27 years, coached Academic All Stars for 14 years and chaperoned 14 senior trips to Washington, D.C.

Roy, an Eagle Scout, also assisted in national preparations for the bicentennial celebration in 1976, was for many years president of the Steuben County Historical Society and later of the Steuben County Retired Teachers’ Association, and headed up the Steuben County Task Force on AIDS.

He served on the Commission on Ministry and as a Diocesan delegate from St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church to the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester, and sang in the church choir.

"I am his oldest goddaughter and he never let me forget that,” said Karole Badeau, also a former student who now lives in West Virginia. “He was kind and caring and a father to so many. He had a wonderful sense of humor and he will be greatly missed by many people. I loved him dearly."

At the conclusion of today’s calling hours, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., also at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Liberty Street.

Donations in Mr. Roy’s name can be made to St. Thomas Church or to the Student Emergency Fund of the Chaplain at Corning Community College.

-- Regina Martin VanDerhoff, formerly of The Leader, was instrumental in providing the information necessary to make this story possible.