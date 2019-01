The “10 Rules to Power Up Your Presentations” workshop will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Centerway ExecuCenter, 5 E Market St, 2nd floor, Corning.

The workshop will be hosted by the Corning Chamber of Commerce. Chamber member Dusty Hewit, of Long Run Communications, will lead the workshop in how to be a strong communicator. The cost is free for members and $10 for nonmembers.

To register, visit bit.ly/2RCdULw.