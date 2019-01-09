ALBANY — Assembly Minority Leader Brian M. Kolb (R, C-Canandaigua) and the Assembly Minority Conference Tuesday welcomed nine new members during a public swearing-in ceremony in Hearing Room B of the Legislative Office Building in Albany. The new legislators took their oaths of office among friends, family, elected officials and other dignitaries.

Among them was Marjorie Byrnes, representing the 133rd Assembly District. Byrnes won a comfortable victory over Democratic challenger Barbara Baer and incumbent Republican Joe Errigo, who was relegated to the Independence Party line in November's General Election.

“I am honored to welcome these incredible individuals to the Assembly Minority Conference,” said Leader Kolb. “Each of these new Members has already exhibited so much enthusiasm and excitement to work on behalf of their constituents and I am certain they will carry that energy into the upcoming session. Their passion, hard work and dedication will go a long way toward making New York a better place.”

The new members each expressed gratitude for those who supported them in their electoral efforts as well as for the opportunity to serve in the Legislature.

“I am eager to get to work pursuing important issues for my constituents of the 133rd Assembly District and for all New Yorkers,” said Assemblywoman Byrnes (R, C-Caledonia). “The infrastructure crisis in our state is only getting worse and more funding is desperately needed. We need to start from the ground up to get New York back on track and, as an assemblywoman, I am determined to work toward a more affordable, transparent government in New York.”