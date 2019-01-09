Multiple national media outlets are reporting today, Jan. 9, that Watkins Glen International will be hosting Woodstock Music and Arts Fair 2019, the 50th anniversary of the famous music festival Aug. 16, 17, 18. Although no official announcement has come from Watkins Glen International, a video logo for the festival appears on the road course's website.

Event organizer Michael Lang announced the plans in the Jan. 9 New York Times., and The Odessa File, a website that covers Schuyler County news reports, "Schuyler County officials are 'excited' that Watkins Glen International has been selected as the site of the Woodstock 50 celebration in August..." See the report here.