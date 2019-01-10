The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York (NOFA-NY) has released an updated New York Organic Action Plan infographic.

NOFA-NY created the New York Organic Action Plan (NYOAP) to articulate a vision for an ecological New York State where access to land and healthy food are considered human rights. The plan outlines steps any New Yorker can take to support organic agriculture at the local, state, and federal level.

This month is a time of transition: the 116th Congress was sworn in Jan. 3. The 2019 New York State legislative session began the same day. In a statement released earlier this week, NOFA-NY officials said they are pleased that the 115th Congress passed a 2018 Farm Bill that, while imperfect, increases funding for organic research and preserves support for organic certification cost-share.

“The New York Organic Action Plan is a road map for supporting and growing the organic community in our state. We encourage New Yorkers to use this tool and to engage their legislators on organic issues” said Andrianna Natsoulas, NOFA-NY’s Executive Director. “NOFA-NY welcomes our incoming legislators at both the state and federal levels, and urges them to support the NYOAP.”

Over the past three years, NOFA-NY has held more than a dozen listening sessions across the state to discuss the future of New York's organic food and farming system. The NYOAP is the product of this direct engagement from New York’s consumers, farmers, and gardeners.

As a new legislative session begins in our state house and our nation’s capital, and the implementation process for the 2018 Farm Bill commences, we call on our representatives to champion organic agriculture, protect our state’s natural resources, and ensure healthy food access for all.

During NOFA-NY’s Winter Conference Jan. 18-20 in Saratoga Springs, there will be an opportunity to discuss the NYOAP and how to implement it at the local, regional, state, and federal levels. Visit www.nofany.org to learn more about the New York Organic Action Plan.

About NOFA

Founded in 1983, the Northeast Organic Farming Association – New York (NOFA-NY) is the premier statewide organization growing a strong organic and sustainable agriculture movement in New York State. NOFA-NY provides education and assistance to local organic and sustainable farmers; connects consumers with organic and sustainable farmers; advocates policies that support a sustainable food and farm system at both the state and federal levels; and is the largest USDA-accredited organic certifier in New York certifying over 1,000 organic operations in the state. Learn more at www.nofany.org.