BATH — A Bath man was arrested over the weekend, accused in a domestic violence incident.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on Jan. 5, deputies arrested William S. Margeson Jr., 38, of Allison Lane, Bath. Deputies responded to an Allison Lane address to investigate a domestic abuse report.

It is alleged that Margeson prevented a member of his family or household from calling for emergency assistance, prevented them from leaving the residence and damaged property of another while a child was present. Margeson was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, preventing an emergency call and endangering the welfare of a child, all class-A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment involving physical contact, a violation.

Sheriff Allard thanked the New York State Police for their assistance in this investigation.

If you or someone you know needs assistance regarding a Domestic Violence situation, call 911, or the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 607-622-3911, to speak to a law enforcement officer, or contact The Net Shelter and Domestic Abuse Program, local in Steuben County, Crisis Line: 800-286-3407, to speak to a Domestic Violence Advocate, open 24 hours.