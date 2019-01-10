WAYLAND — After more than six decades of community service, a well known organization has disbanded.

The Wayland Community Chest is no more as of being voted out at the Jan. 7 regular meeting.

Ellen Stephens, community chest member, told Genesee Country Express that times have changed for the organization over the years.

“We all voted on the regular meeting that it would be best to disband the program,” she said. “It is hard to let go of the Wayland Community Chest after over 60 years, but we decided it was best.”

Stephens said that the organizations that took part in the benefits of Wayland Community Chest will do fine on their own. These organizations include Vincent House, Little House, Lighthouse Food Pantry, Noyes Health E.A.R.S, Wayland Free Library and more.

Stephens wants to wish all the organizations well in future fundraising and volunteering.

The Wayland Community Chest has steadily lost funding over the years with a lack of volunteers and member organizations. They used to have many volunteers and at least 18 to 20 organizations. Many of them rebranded themselves over the years, and no longer needed the support of the Wayland Community Chest.

“It is really hard on those who loved being part of the Wayland Community Chest every year,” Stephens said. “Whatever is left in our budget will be distributed to all the eight organizations we have left. We had the goal to support the community for as long as we could. Due to a decrease in civic interest we are forced to close, but we wish everyone well.”

It all began more than 60 years ago when a local minister set out to help the community grow stronger. He wanted to get the community back on its feet and improve the lives of all residents.

The tightrope the beloved organization was on two years ago has snapped, and now it marks the end of a community legacy.