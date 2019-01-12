ALFRED — Service to others is one of the many values that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cherished and encouraged throughout his lifetime. Embodying the legacy that Dr. King left behind, Alfred State College students, faculty, and staff all devote their time and efforts to make their community and the world a better place.

One way in which Alfred State pays tribute to Dr. King is by honoring those who represent his spirit of service. This year, the college will host its ninth annual Celebration of Service Award Ceremony at 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at Union University Church, 29 N. Main St. in Alfred.

This ceremony continues to be a collaborative program between Alfred State and Alfred University. It is open to the public and all are invited to attend.

Each year during the ceremony, the college presents a student, a faculty or staff member, and a community member with a Spirit of Service Award, which recognizes and celebrates those in the Greater Alfred community who demonstrate a strong commitment to serving others. The award is intended to honor people who are actively living out the principles Martin Luther King Jr. stood for, including equality, social justice, community, and service.

Last year’s recipients were the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women; Cassandra Bull, an AmeriCorps VISTA member; and Samantha Smith, a nursing major from Eldred, Pa. Dr. Timothy Cox, an ambulance lieutenant and professor of English, and John Hosford, a fire department quartermaster and visual resources curator, were presented with the 2018 Alfred University Faculty/Staff Spirit of Service Award. Alfred University student Elvira Rodriguez was presented with the 2018 Alfred University Student Spirit of Service Award.

Alfred State also recognizes students, faculty, and staff who demonstrate leadership through civic engagement by presenting the College Council Leadership through Civic Engagement Award and the Newman Civic Fellows Award.

Examples of some of the civic engagement opportunities that Alfred State is a part of include Celebrate Service Celebrate Allegany and Community Action Day, both of which are days of community service projects that take place throughout the local community. During the 2017-2018 academic year, students performed approximately 80,000 hours of community service through class-based applied learning and co-curricular programs.