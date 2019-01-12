BATH — A Rochester woman faces a state prison sentence following a guilty plea in connection to a drug overdose death in Greenwood in 2017.

On Jan. 10, Nancy Alvarez, 59, of Rochester appeared in Steuben County Court and pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony, for her role in the death of 50-year-old Dana Crittenden of Greenwood.

Crittenden was discovered deceased at his home by family members on Aug. 21, 2017.

Inv. Brian Mayhew headed the New York State Police effort, and after evidence of illegal drug use was found at the scene, he began investigation into their source. An autopsy confirmed Crittenden died from an overdose of fentanyl laced heroin, authorities said.

Through weeks of investigation, Mayhew was able to identify Alvarez as the dealer of the tainted heroin which killed Crittenden. The matter was presented to a Steuben County Grand Jury, and Alvarez was charged with homicide.

In her plea agreement, Alvarez admitted that she sold laced heroin to Crittenden. According to authorities, Alvarez will face the maximum sentence of up to 4 years in state prison when she is sentenced on Feb. 7. Alvarez was remanded to Steuben County Jail without bail pending sentencing.

"These cases are exceptionally difficult because out best and often only witness, the victim, is deceased," said Brooks Baker, Steuben County district attorney. "Mayhew and the State Police had to start from square one to develop this case and put together the evidence that linked Alvarez to the drug sale, and ultimately lead to a conviction."

Alvarez was represented by the Steuben County Public Defender's Office.