NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said his upcoming executive budget would include a proposal to ban single-use plastic bags in New York state.

Cuomo said his budget, which he is scheduled to release Tuesday, would also include a proposal to make most non-alcoholic bottles eligible for a 5-cent redemption.

Cuomo, a Democrat, called the bag ban a "bold action" that would "create a cleaner and greener New York for all."

"While the federal government is taking our environmental progress backwards and selling out our communities to polluters and oil companies, in New York we are moving forward with the nation's strongest environmental policies and doing everything in our power to protect our natural resources for future generations," he said.

He said any initiative would include exemptions where appropriate.

Cuomo had first proposed a ban last April after he and lawmakers in 2017 blocked a proposed plastic bag fee from going into effect in New York City. At the time, Cuomo said his concern was over the monies raised by the fee going to store owners instead of environmental causes.

For the bottle bill proposal, Cuomo's expansion would add bottles for sports drinks, energy drinks, fruit and vegetable drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffee to the list of those that can be redeemed. A final budget in negotiation with the state Legislature is supposed to be passed by April 1.

Cannabis campus planned for Buffalo industrial park

BUFFALO (AP) — A California company is planning to build a $200 million cannabis campus in Buffalo if New York legalizes recreational marijuana.

Flora California Prime Inc. said its high-tech operation would be one of the largest of its kind in the nation and employ 500 to 1,000 people.

The San Diego-based company has agreed to acquire 47 acres at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park for a factory that would house cultivation, manufacturing and distribution operations. The company also says it would work with the Roswell Park Cancer Center to conduct medical research at the site.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made the legalization of recreational marijuana one of his top priorities for his third term and has urged the Democrat-controlled Legislature to act quickly.

Poll: Governor, Legislature's favorability ratings rise

ALBANY (AP) — A new poll finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Democrat-controlled state Legislature are viewed favorably by a majority of registered New York voters, but salary raises state leaders and lawmakers recently received are not.

The Siena College survey released Monday shows Cuomo with a 51-43 percent favorability rating. That compares to a negative 45-49 percent rating in early November, when the Democrat won a third term.

The Assembly has a 48-32 percent favorability rating, while the Senate has as 49-38 percent favorability rating. Both chambers had negative ratings in a June Siena poll.

Eighty percent of those surveyed said they disapproved of the raises authorized last year by a state pay commission.

The Jan. 6-10 telephone survey of 805 registered voters had a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.