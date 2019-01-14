Amy Sutton, a former technology teacher and informational technology director at Corning Christian Academy, was a Colleague Award recipient at SUNY Corning Community College’s annual Reflections event on Nov. 9.

Sutton resides in Big Flats and currently works at Corning Inc. The Colleague Award recognizes K-12 education partners who were nominated by SUNY CCC students for their exemplary instruction. Sutton worked at Corning Christian Academy for seven years before transitioning to Corning Inc. as a senior IT analyst.

Sutton attended SUNY CCC while she was a teacher at Corning Christian Academy. She received an associate’s degree in information technology.