Saturday morning found 30 youngsters trudging to the Penn Yan Elementary School to compete in this year’s Hoop Shoot free throw contest sponsored by the local Elks lodge #1722. This is the first rung in the ladder to crown a national champion free throw shooter in six divisional age brackets, boys and girls ages 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13.

The Saturday morning winners will now advance to the Southern Tier District contest to be once again held in the Penn Yan Elementary gym Saturday, Jan. 26. Penn Yan’s top shooters will face off against the winners from Horse-heads, Elmira, Ithaca, and Watkins Glen at that time, and you can read the results right here, so stay tuned.

8–9 Years

Penn Yan boys ages 8-9 saw Brody Lewis walk off with the top prize by making 10 of his 25 chances. He would need every one of them as Greyson Hathway captured second place by hitting 9 of his 25 shots for second place and actually had a chance to tie or win, but missed his last two attempts. Third place went to Jaxon Jensen, another shoot back at 8 for 25.

From the girl’s side of this same division, the winner was Delainey Battin, who hit 6 shots in each of her two stanzas to finish with 12 of 25 for her morning’s work and also finish first in her age bracket. Makenna Mullins, who made 8 of her 25 shots, came in second, while Miley Andersen finished third.

10–11 Years

The next group up, boys and girls ages 10-11 saw the winner on the boys’ side, Sam Underhill, stage a comeback to win the top spot. After the first 10 shots, Sam was down one to eventual second place winner Anthony Condella 5-4. After missing his first shot in the second round of 15, Sam then hit 9 in row, missed, and then made his last three to go 16 for 25 on the morning. Anthony finished second with 12 of 25 and just couldn’t overcome Sam’s hot streak.

For the girls, Madison Pierce made 6 of 25 to finish first, while Cadence Brady captured the runner-up trophy.

12–13 Years

The final division, girls and boys 12-13 saw the hottest shooter of the day, Ryelan Jones go 19 of 25 to easily capture top score for the boys. Jaxon Enos and Aven Foster tied at 12-25 for second place, and Jaxon was declared the winner after a shootout for that runner-up trophy.

On the girls’ side, it was Alexis Parsons with 13 of 25 grabbing the top spot, with second place Taylor Mullins again in a shootout with Dani Miller. Both girls started with 8 and Mullins hit 3 to Miller’s 2 for the second place trophy.