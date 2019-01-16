BATH — New home buyers may be eligible for the School Tax Relief (STAR) Credit on their primary residence, according to Wendy Jordan, Steuben County Real Property Tax Agency Director.

Jordan said eligible new homeowners will receive the credit directly from New York State but must register with the New York State Tax Department to receive the STAR check.

Homeowners with an income of $500,000 or less may be eligible for a Basic STAR credit on their primary residence only. Those homeowners 65 and older with an income of $86,300 or less may be eligible for the state’s Enhanced STAR credit on their primary residence.

“People need to understand the STAR credits are for the primary residence,” Jordan said. “For example, if your income is $500,000 or less, and you own a house and a cabin in the woods, you are only eligible for credit for your house, not both the house and the cabin.”

Homeowners can register for credits 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.tax.ny.gov/star.

Property owners without access to a computer can register by phone from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 518-457-2036.

For more information on STAR credits, call the Steuben County Real Property Tax Service Agency at 607-664-2373, or go to www.tax.ny.gov/pit/property/star/eligibility.htm