Earnest Clifford “Cliff” Hall, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 16, 2018.

There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held for immediate family at their convenience.

Cliff was born July 27, 1929 to Earnest and Mary Cooper Hall. A lifelong resident of Penn Yan, Cliff retired as the body work manager at McCready Chevrolet.

He was predeceased by Eleanor, his wife of almost 70 years, in April and brother, Rodney “Bill” Hall. He is survived by son John (Vicki) Hall of Penn Yan; daughter, Nancy (Robert) Lorenz of Arizona; grandson, William (Peggy) Hall of Penn Yan; granddaughter, Heather Hall of Pennsylvania; great-granddaughter, Sarah Hall, and several nieces and nephews.