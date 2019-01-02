Dale Rossman of Bath passed away December 27, 2018, at Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath.

Friends are invited to a Celebration of His Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Penn Yan Elk’s Club, Main St. Penn Yan.

Dale was born Feb. 25, 1939, in Penn Yan. He was the son of Lewis Rossman and Rachel Clary.

He was predeceased by his parents; son, Lewis Rossman, and daughter, Diana Rossman.

He is survived by his brother. Morris Rossman (JoAnn); two sons, Larry Rossman and Darren Rossman (Juanita); four daughters, Robin Thompson, Lisha (Michael) O’Hare, Tonia Koseba (John), and Linda Rossman; grandchildren: John, Alicia, Samantha, Nichole, Gary Jr., Kirklin, Dominick, Mackenzie, Blake, Darren Jr., and Rachel, as well several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews which he loved very much.

Dale loved being around his family and was a huge “Steelers” fan.

Arrangements by the Weldon Funeral Home 102 E. Main St. Penn Yan.