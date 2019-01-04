William Dixon “Bill” Mair, 97, born December 29, 1921, the son of the late Irving D. and Madeline L. Whitehead Mair, passed quietly and peacefully to the Lord January 1, 2019.

He was predeceased by his “darling wife” of nearly 73 years, Mary Kathleen Mair.

Mr. and Mrs. Mair were married in the DeVeaux Chapel in Niagara Falls, Dec. 6, 1942. Mr. Mair was drafted to serve in the United States Army Air Corps, where he achieved the rank of Corporal.

Mr. and Mrs. Mair raised four children, Sandy (William Peters), the late William I. Mair, Paul (Audrey) Mair, and Elizabeth Mair.

Mr. Mair lived a fulfilling life and is survived by his loving grandchildren, Michael Meuller, Tammy Meuller, Matthew (Sarah) Mair, Melissa VanAmeron, and Sarah A. Mair. Mr. Mair also enjoyed a lifelong friendship with his neighbors, the Brubachers.

“Bill” spent his life devoted to being the patriarch of his family. He retired from Kodak and spent his golden years with “the love of his life” building and maintaining his dream home in Himrod. Mr. Mair was an accomplished builder and woodworker and creatively brought to life everything his wife designed. Mr. Mair also enjoyed aviation and building model airplanes with his grandson, Matthew.

A memorial service will be privately held at the convenience of his family, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad 12 Union St., Dundee, N.Y. 14837; or the Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corp. 205 North Ave., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527

