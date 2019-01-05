Lois K. Dudley Cottrell, 100, passed away December 28, 2018.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. A funeral will be held in mid-February at the Faith United Church of Christ in Dundelin, Fla.

Lois was born in Elmira Feb. 9, 1918 to Ira and Mae Murphy Kendall.

She was predeceased by her two husbands, Philo Dudley and Ed Cottrell.

Lois lived a full life. In her youth she spent summers in Willow Grove, Keuka Lake, a graduate of Cortland State and the University of South Florida. She taught elementary students in Elmira and Tarpon Springs, Fla.

Lois was a world traveler and was fortunate to be able to reside in her own home until she was 97. Her last three years were in the Penn Yan Manor Nursing home, where she received excellent care.

Penn Yan brought her near her closest relatives, nephews Furman (Nancy) Kendall, Bruce (Suzanne) Kendall and niece Harriet Martin.