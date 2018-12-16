HORNELL — Haverling and Hornell battled for the full 32 minutes Friday evening, but the Red Raiders made key shots and got important stops in the most critical moments in order to grab a 74-56 road win in Bath over the Rams.

“We gave up the middle a lot in the press with some mental breakdowns, but that will get better as we go on. I think we relaxed a little when we went up big, and then started getting some easy points. But when it came down to it, we were able to get the stops that we needed, and then our offense pushed it right back up to 20 points,” said HHS coach Brian Dyring.

The 3-pointers would come as usual, but the Lady Raiders started the game by jumping out to a lead thanks to some open layups. A 6-0 lead turned into a 9-0 lead after Dezi Mount buried the first trifecta of the game.

But the Rams did something that almost no team has been able to do effectively this year against Hornell: break the press. Haverling simply dribbled past most of the Hornell defenders, setting up wide open layups and a few 3-pointers of its own. The Rams quickly cut into the lead, and by the end of the first, Hornell held a slim 17-13 advantage.

Hornell’s defense never relents, however, and in the second period the Red Raiders began to force a few more turnovers with the pressure.

That lead to a 7-1 run to start the second quarter, forcing a quick Haverling timeout with five minutes left in the half and 24-14 score.

After the brief break, the teams traded buckets for the rest of the half. Haverling continued to break the press and generate some easy looks, and Hornell pushed the pace to create easy drives to the hoop.

Gabby Lapierre was phenomenal in the second quarter, as she routinely got to the hoop and finished over multiple defenders, giving Hornell the 37-27 lead at the intermission.

“Haverling did a really good job of defending the 3-pointer early. They face-guarded and they ran us off of the line. But if you are going to use your two best defensive players on the wings to guard Jaden Sciotti and Leah Harkenrider, then you really need a third girl to defend on the perimeter. But that’s a tough matchup for anybody because Gabby can shoot the three and she can put it on the floor,” said Dyring. “She creates a lot of mismatches for us that I think go unnoticed by the average person who watches us play. Having her on the perimeter is a huge weapon for us, and tonight is the first night we got to exploit it.”

The Rams came out of the break and were in complete control of the game. But as has been the case several times this season, Hornell’s lead held in double digits because the Lady Raiders traded 2-pointers on the defensive end for 3-pointers on offense.

And once Hornell started to take back that control, the lead ballooned as HHS ended the third on a big 14-2 run that gave it a commanding 61-39 lead going into the final frame. Haverling was determined to make things interesting, however. The Rams ripped off an 8-1 run to start the fourth, forcing a quickly Hornell timeout with 6:30 left to play and the lead down to 62-47. That run grew to 12-2 after the timeout and cut the lead to just 11, but then Leah Harkenrider and Gabby Lapierre buried clutch back to back 3-pointers with four minutes remaining, keeping Hornell’s lead in double digits.

Then with two minutes left, trailing 68-56, Haverling employed a full court press. But Hornell handled it as well as a team could, going on a 6-0 run in 45 seconds that brought the score to its final at 74-56.

“We just have to understand that there is no letting off. We have to keep putting the pressure on no matter the situation,” said Dyring. “But we will get there. We are just six games into the season. I’ll definitely take 5-1 to start the season.”