The Penn Yan boys bowling team set the car on cruise control last week as they took five games apiece from Harley Allendale Columbia and Waterloo to improve their season record to a pristine 28-2.

Penn Yan Boys 5 Waterloo 0

Zach Gurba led the way for Penn Yan against Waterloo by rolling a 597, highlighted by a 223 game. Cameron Bassage had games of 169, 212, and 176 to finish at 557. Also breaking 500 for Penn Yan were Jon Mashewske (516), Connor Harmon (512), and Trenton Samaltuski (501).

Penn Yan Boys 5 HAC 0

Against HAC, Bassage was the high man, rolling games of 223, 243, and 152 for a score of 618. Harmon was next with a 561, Mashweske had a 552, and Gurba an even 500.

Penn Yan Girls 5 Waterloo 0

The Penn Yan girls enjoyed as much success as their counterparts last week as they also took five game from HAC and Waterloo. The wins raised their record to 25-5 on the season.

Kari Ayers was the high roller for the Mustangs against Waterloo with games of 181, 158, and 161 on the way to a 500 series. Emily Augustine (467), Brandee Ellis (465), and Emilie Thomas (453) helped aid the Penn Yan cause.

Penn Yan 5 HAC 0

Ayers exploded for a 597 series against HAC with games of 97, 201, and 199. Thomas also had a series over 500 with a 501 mark, rolling games of 169, 138, and 194. Ellis (493), Aysa Crocker (450), and Augustine (447) added high scores as well.

Dundee

The Dundee bowling team took on Bloomfield last week, with both the girls and boys coming away victorious. The girls won 5-0 while the boys won 4-1.

Dundee Girls 5 Bloomfield 0

Leading the way for the Dundee girls’ team was Mercedez Roy, who had games of 144, 155, and 116 for a 415 series. Jaedyn Brewer notched a 411 series with games of 141, 142, and 128. Sam Hunt (377) and Edele Morgan (357) were also strong for the Lady Scots.

Dundee Boys 4 Bloomfield 0

Stephan Smith had the high series for the boys at 540 with games of 156, 233, and 151. Supporting that effort were Connor Muck (493), Hunter Murphy (481), and Matthew Pollack (453).