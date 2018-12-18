Dundee teams fall twice

Boys Basketball

The Penn Yan boys’ basketball team picked up its first league win last week with a 51-32 score against Mynderse Academy.

Penn Yan 51 Mynderse 32

“We pretty much controlled it throughout,” coach Marty Gibson said of the contest. Penn Yan’s defense was stifling, holding the Blue Devils to a mere 9 points in the first half.

Gibson pointed to the team’s free throw shooting improving as one of the keys to Penn Yan’s win. “We’ve had a couple better games from the free throw line,” he said of his team’s foul shots, which had been hampering the Mustangs’ offense previously.

Conner Fingar led Penn Yan with 12 points, while sophomore Mason Kuver added 9 points of his own. Mynderse’s Darren Miller had a game-high 22 points.

Waterloo 56 Penn Yan 51

The team also played league powerhouse Waterloo last week and put up a good showing, losing 56-51.

“They’re one of the top teams in our league,” Gibson said of the Indians. Penn Yan was down 40-26 at halftime but the team “made some corrections at halftime” and allowed the Indians just 16 second-half points.

Penn Yan struggled to maintain possession of the ball, committing 28 turnovers in the game. “You’re not going to win many games doing that,” explained Gibson.

Even though the Mustangs lost, Gibson took away positives. “They’re a solid team,” he said. “I think we can compete with them, we’ve just got more growing to do.”

Colton Smith led Penn Yan with 12 points, Peter Nicholson added 11 points, and Fingar had 10 points of his own. Waterloo was led in scoring by Derek Slywka, who had 16 points. The team has just one game this week, a Friday night contest at Geneva.

Dundee

The Dundee boys’ basketball squad lost twice last week, 75-47 to Bloomfield, and 82-31 against the Marcus Whitman Wildcats.

Bloomfield 75 Dundee 47

In the loss to Bloomfield, Preston Cratsley led the scoring for Dundee with 15 points. Michael Hand added 10 points of his own, while Isaac Semans had 7 points.

Marcus Whitman 82 Dundee 31

Against Marcus Whitman, Semans had 13 points, Austin Gibson had 4 points, and Cody Salamendra had 3 points. The team is home against South Seneca Friday.

Girls' Basketball

The Penn Yan girls’ basketball team split their two most recent games, losing 69-31 to Mynderse last week, and defeating Pittsford-Sutherland Monday night 50-43.

Penn Yan 50 Pittsford-Sutherland 43

Senior Peyton Comfort led the way for the Mustangs against Pittsford Sutherland with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists. Freshman Sierra Harrison added 11 points, while junior Jenna Curbeau had 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Mynderse 69 Penn Yan 31

The team ran into a Mynderse team that was ready to play last week, losing by 38 points. Harrison paced the Mustangs with 12 points and 3 rebounds, while Comfort added 9 points and 4 rebounds of her own.

The team faces Geneva Friday.

Dundee

The Dundee girls’ basketball team dropped a couple of close games last week, losing 45-43 to Bloomfield Friday, and falling 37-27 to county-rival Marcus Whitman last Tuesday.

Bloomfield 45 Dundee 43

The game against Bloomfield Friday was a back and forth affair with several lead changes. Dundee’s defense kept them in the game with a few chances to tie at the end but the shots just did not fall.

Mackenzie Strait led the Lady Scots with 16 points, 7 assists, and 8 steals. Megan Sutherland added 11 points, including two three pointers. Dalaine Nolan added 10 points, and Makenzie Cratsley had 4 points and 16 rebounds.

Marcus Whitman 37 Dundee 27

The team’s defense was on display earlier in the week as they held Whitman to 37 points, but mustered only 27 points of their own. Cratsley had 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 steals. Sutherland added 8 points, and Strait had 6 points and 4 steals.

The team faced Harley Allendale-Columbia last night in its only tilt of the week.