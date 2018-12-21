ARKPORT — Canisteo-Greenwood debuted at No. 3 in the first set of New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) state wrestling rankings.

Thursday night, the Redskins showed why.

Canisteo-Greenwood won all but two weight classes — and all but one match that was contested on the mat — powering to a big 70-12 road win over Arkport/Canaseraga in Steuben County wrestling action.

The Redskins scored three pinfall victories. Braidon Woodward had the quickest of them, notching his win in 38 seconds in the 113 pound weight class. Jared Davis topped Josh Theilen in 3:34 at 170 pounds, while Alex Mason downed Justin Merry in 1:47 during the 138 pound bout.

Canisteo-Greenwood also posted a number of decisions, all of them dominant. Beau Zeh took a 19-2 technical fall in 4:41 at 106 pounds, while Bradley Cheek had a 17-2 technical fall in 5:15 at 132 pounds. Ryder Slayton scored a 9-0 shutout in a major decision at 182 pounds. Blake Ilges followed with a 9-1 major decision in the 195 pound weight class. Dale Houghtaling notched a 13-3 major decision at 145 pounds.

Taking forfeits were Jonathan Davis (160 pounds), Jacob Mullen (285), Xavier deJesus-Remchuk (99), Luke Kilmer (120) and Ean Magill (152).

Leading host Arkport/Canaseraga was AJ Erdin, who busted up the shutout with the quickest pin of the night in just 31 seconds at 220 pounds. Jax Roosa added a forfeit victory at 126 pounds for the Wolves, who travel to the Bolivar-Richburg Wolverine Scuffle Dec. 27-28.

Canisteo-Greenwood is one of just two Section V schools ranked in the first set of NYSSWA small school state wrestling rankings, trailing only Mount Sinai (Section XI) and Central Valley Academy (Section III). Section VI Falconer and Section IV Windsor round out the top-five in the state rankings. Section V Perry is ranked No. 11 in the state. Section V Brockport, Warsaw, Attica, Batavia and Midlakes are honorable mentions.

The Redskins are coming off a trip to the state finals in last year’s first-ever dual meet team tournament.

Canisteo-Greenwood 70, Arkport 12

160: Jonathen Davis (CG) (For.) 170: Jared Davis (CG) over Joshua Theilen (Fall 3:34) 182: Ryder Slayton (CG) over Gervasio Maldonado (MD 9-0) 195: Blake Ilges (CG) over Jacob Merry (MD 9-1) 220: AJ Erdin (A) over Nathan Button (Fall 0:31) 285: Jacob Mullen (CG) (For.) 99: Xavier deJesus-Remchuk (CG) (For.) 106: Beau Zeh (CG) over Aaron McCarthy (TF 19-2 4:41) 113: Braidon Woodward (CG) over Ramsey DeanPrince (Fall 0:38) 120: Luke Kilmer (CG) (For.) 126: Jax Roosa (A) (For.) 132: Bradley Cheek (CG) over Jesse DeanPrince (TF 17-2 5:15) 138: Alex Mason (CG) over Justin Merry (Fall 1:47) 145: Dale Houghtaling (CG) over Evan Buisch (MD 13-3) 152: Ean Magill (CG) (For.)