NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Recently, G2 Gymnastics of Shinglehouse, traveled to New Castle, Pa. to participate in the Candyland Gymnastics Invitational hosted by Off Limits Gymnastics.

Twenty-four team members represented G2 at the event. They turned in a solid performance as the XCEL Silvers secured a 3rd place win in the Team Division. G2 also brought home almost 70 individual awards including top 2 all around placing: 1st place: Level 3-Jenna Wylie (34.875), Level 5-Ashley Oswald (34.20); 2nd place: Level 3-Catence Taylor (34.45), Xcel Silver-Genecis Easton (36.375); and event champions: Level 3: Catence Taylor-vault (8.95); Jenna Wylie-bars (8.60), beam (8.15), floor (9.225); Level 5: Ashley Oswald-bars (8.55), beam (9.0); Xcel Silver: Hannah Fleniken-beam (9.25), and Genecis Easton-floor (9.05). A special congratulations goes to Level 5 Adelyn Walker as she qualified to the State Championships held this spring. This totals 20 gymnasts qualified at the State level for G2.

The G2 Gymnastics team will be heading to Erie, Pa. soon for the Stars & Stripes Invitational, the largest competition of its season, hosting almost 2,000 athletes. G2 Gymnastics offers programs for boys and girls, starting at age 3. Online registration is currently open for the upcoming session beginning Jan. 5. For more information, visit: www.g2gym.com or email g2gymandfitness@gmail.com

9.0 CLUB VAULT: Kaitlyn Gentzyel-9.0, Irelyn Rounsvlle-9.0, Kaylee Oswald-9.0 BARS: Kaitlyn Gentzyel-9.0, Kaylee Oswald-9.30, Hannah Fleniken-9.0, Genecis Easton-9.40 BEAM: Skyler Cooper-9.0, Kendra Niver-9.15, Irelyn Rounsville-9.25, Ashley Oswald-9.0, Brynn Cygan-9.025, Hannah Fleniken-9.25, Genecis Easton-9.0, Ava Peterson-9.20 FLOOR: Catence Taylor-9.50, Jenna Wylie-9.225, Laci Miller-9.0, Genecis Easton-9.05

ALL AROUND CLUB 34.00: Skyler Cooper-34.45, Kaitlyn Gentzyel-34.70, Carly Reed-34.10, Catence Taylor-34.45, Jenna Wylie-34.875, Irelyn Rounsville-34.45, Ashley Oswald-34.20 35.00: Brynn Cygan-35.325, Kaylee Oswald-35.85, Hannah Fleniken-35.50 36.00: Genecis Easton-36.375

Full Meet Results: LEVEL 2 Reagan Taylor: vault-7.85-12th, bars-7.70-14th, beam-8.50-11th, floor-7.60-14th, AA-31.65-15th Skyler Cooper: vault-8.55-5th, bars-8.65-7th, beam-9.0-6th, floor-8.25-6th, AA-34.45-4th Olivia Fetzer: vault-8.20-3rd, bars-7.20-8th, beam-7.90-8th, floor-7.75-8th, AA-31.05-8th Ella Austin: vault-7.85-6th, bars-8.0-7th, beam-8.85-5th, floor-8.25-7th, AA-32.95-7th Payton Danforth: vault-7.10-4th, bars-7.95-4th, beam-8.75-4th, floor-7.95-3rd, AA-31.75-4th LEVEL 3 Ava Gentzyel: vault-8.60-10th, bars-7.30, beam-6.30, floor-7.90, AA-30.10 Kate Mitchell: vault-8.50, bars-7.85, beam-6.80, floor-8.35, AA-31.50 Kaitlyn Gentzyel: vault-9.0-4th, bars-9.0-4th, beam-8.25, floor-8.45, AA-34.70-4th Carly Reed: vault-8.70-11th, bars-8.90-5th, beam-8.40, floor-8.10, AA-34.10-11th Aeralyn Salada: vault-8.40, bars-8.25, beam-7.95, floor-8.15, AA-32.75 Catence Taylor: vault-8.95-1st, bars-8.60-3rd, beam-7.40, floor-9.50-2nd, AA-34.45-2nd Jenna Wylie: vault-8.90-2nd, bars-8.60-1st, beam-8.15-1st, floor-9.225-1st, AA-34.875-1st LEVEL 4 Brielle Fidurko: vault-8.0, bars-6.60, beam-8.60-6th, floor-8.15-6th, AA-31.35 Kendra Niver: vault-8.0, bars-6.85, beam-9.15-2nd, floor-8.35-5th, AA-32.35 LEVEL 5 Irelyn Rounsville: vault-9.0-3rd, bars-7.90, beam-9.25-2nd, floor-8.30, AA-34.45 Adelyn Walker: vault-8.55, bars-7.30, beam-8.50-6th, floor-8.35, AA-32.70 Ashley Oswald: vault-8.70-2nd, bars-8.55-1st, beam-9.0-1st, floor-7.95, AA-32.20 LEVEL 7 Michaella Rhodes: vault-8.30, bars-6.60, beam-7.30, floor-8.70, AA-30.90 Laci Miller: vault-8.45, bars-7.65, beam-7.70, floor-9.0-3rd, AA-32.80 XCEL SILVER Brynn Cygan: vault-8.80-7th, bas-8.90, beam-9.025-7th, floor-8.60, AA-35.325 Kaylee Oswald: vault-9.0-4th, bars-9.30, beam-8.60, floor-8.95-2nd, AA-35.85 Hannah Fleniken: vault-8.90, bars-9.0, beam-9.25-1st, floor-8.35, AA-35.50 Genecis Easton: vault-8.925-5th, bars-9.40-4th, beam-9.0-5th, floor-9.05-1st, AA-36.375-2nd XCEL GOLD Ava Peterson: vault-8.10, bars-7.85, beam-9.20-2nd, floor-8.70, AA-33.85