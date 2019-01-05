BATH - A familiar face will be the new head coach of the Haverling football team as the district named Matt Ford as the permanent successor to Wayne Carroll after Carroll abruptly retired in late October.

“I’m very excited, I’m definitely thankful and humble for this opportunity,” said Ford. “I’m eager to get going.”

District officials said they selected Ford as the next head of the football program due to a clear vision, a overwhelming drive and excitement to take over the reins.

“Mainly, we were just looking for somebody that had a plan,” Haverling athletic director Randy Abrams said. “Somebody that wanted the job, wanted to put in the time, had a plan for how to make the team be successful going forward -- and Matt had that in place. He had a vision and was really hungry and excited to get started, and we liked that.”

Ford, who serves as the Haverling district’s middle school guidance counselor, is an Elmira native who played varsity football and baseball at Elmira Notre Dame.

He’s been with the Rams football program a total of eight years and served as Carroll’s assistant coach for four years. Ford also had a stint as the head J.V. coach.

“I think the time [in the program] has prepared me quite well,” said Ford. “I’ve kind of been the jack of all trades. I ran the offense when I was the head J.V. coach. I helped Wayne with the defense, I helped coach [Ken] DiDomineck with the offense, I helped the special teams. It really has prepared me for this new challenge.”

Experience within the program also played a major factor in the hiring process.

“He’s been with the program for several years, he’s a good young mind with a fresh outlook,” Abrams said. “It was nice to be able to promote from within with someone that understands the culture and the importance of Haverling football and the history of it. We’re looking forward to him taking over.”

Ford will have big shoes to fill.

Carroll was one of the most successful coaches in Section V history with five sectional titles, four New York State Final Four appearances in 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2015 and a state quarterfinal appearance in 2003 in his 32 seasons at the helm.

Ford hopes to take experiences he’s had from coaching under Carroll and apply them in his new position as head coach.

“There’s so many lessons I’ve learned from coach Carroll,” Ford said. “The main thing is just being prepared physically, with weight training and injury prevention, and also sacrifice and commitment. Nobody is ever going to emulate what he’s done. If I could just do a fraction of what he did, I think I’ll be all right.”

Ford will run the offense when he takes over next season. Mark Recktenwald, a long-time assistant and interim head coach last season, has been tabbed for the defense.

“Having coach Recktenwald’s experience will help tremendously,” said Ford. “He brings a lot of knowledge and knows the kids. I’m really close with Mark. As soon as I was named head, I wanted him right beside me. He's a great friend, a great mentor.”

The newly named head coach will take over a team that struggled for the first time in a long time this past season to the tune of a 3-6 record that ended positively with a 51-6 victory in the Conners and Ferris Bowl finals.

Being named head coach now gives Ford ample time for preparation, to start implementing his own schemes and naming his personnel to be ready for next season’s campaign.

“Football is won in the months that don't end in ‘R,’” said Ford. “Right now, I’m already aligning our staff and we’re working on some new install for offense and defensive things.”

Joel Oriend, Operations Manager at WVIN/WABH in Bath, will have an in-depth interview with coach Ford that will be available on the stations’ websites at wvinbath.com and 1380wabh.com next week.