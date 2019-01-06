HORNELL — The Wellsville Lions placed seven different wrestlers in the finals, and came up just 2.5 points short of a very stacked Brockport team in order to grab a second place team finish at the annual State Farm Classic in Hornell on Saturday.

As is almost always the case, the gymnasium was completely packed as 11 different teams descended upon the Maple City in a day that truly showcased the quality of wrestling this area has to offer.

“I’m very happy that today went as well as it did. I’m very proud of this and the packed crowd that we had,” said HHS head coach Bill Drake. “I tried to take on all of this myself, but the parents came in and really said, you’ve got to let us do this. And I’m so happy that they did, because they all did a phenomenal job. It was awesome to see. The community involvement is amazing. And you can look around right now (at the end of the tournament) and still see people here helping us take things down.”

Hunter Kurtz had an outstanding day, staying unbeaten on the season with a resounding win at 99 pounds. Chet Robbins was Wellsville’s other champion cruising through a tough 160-lb weight class to grab a championship.

Blake Beckwith and Bryce Beckwith each came in second place. Hunter Brandes, Tyler Smith and Mekha Dorrough also all finished with second-place trophies, rounding out Wellsville’s top-heavy scoring total.

“This was a great weekend. It was unbelievable. All these guys worked so hard throughout the week, and I’ve definitely got to thank my assistant coaches for helping to get us prepped for this. But to have seven finalists in this tournament is a really big deal,” said Wellsville head coach Tyler Carman. “This puts in a really good situation for the end of the year. We are nowhere near where we need to be, but we are getting better every week.”

After Wellsville, the Bolivar-Richburg Wolverines finished in third place thanks to a few standout performances. Dominic Stone cruised through the 106-lb class, while Colten Study earned a first place finish at 145 and also earned a most outstanding wrestler award.

Dawsen Yates, Sheldon Gardner and Kadin Tompkins all added second place finishes for the Wolverines.

The host Hornell Red Raiders came in at fourth place. Owen House was the lone champion for Hornell, picking up a win in the championship of the 138-lb class. Nolan McGregor and Mason Drew also chipped in with second-place finishes.

“Being that this was our first bracket tournament with our very young team. Our kids really didn’t know what to expect. But we had some kids step up and do a great job for us. Nolan McGregor has never done a varsity bracket, but he came out and took second place. That was huge. Owen House, I expected him to be a champion,” said Drake. “But this was a great learning experience, and I expect the kids to come back even harder next time.”

Connor Sykora remained unbeaten on the season for Jasper-Troupsburg, earning a championship in overtime at 220 in the championship match of the night. Jacob Merry also had a solid day of wrestling for Arkport/Canaseraga, finishing in second place at 182.

Shane Davidson Jr. reached the podium in third place for the Alfred-Almond Eagles, while Jesse DeanPrince rounded out the local scoring with a third place finish at 132-lbs for the A-C Wolves.

For every team in attendance, this was the first taste of what a sectional or county tournament might feel like, as each individual wrestler is basically out on the map alone. And with this experience under the belt, most teams and wrestlers are now looking to put the newly-acquired knowledge to use over the next few weeks as the biggest tournaments of the year take place.

“This is why we love this tournament so much. Hats off to the people in Hornell, because this is a really well run tournament year after year. Tournaments like this are what get you ready for sectionals. Dual meets are nice because it brings you together as a team, but this is really what counts and it’s great for our guys,” said Carman. “I’m really proud of the way our guys wrestled this weekend.”

“I’m hoping this helps a lot. With this, you just have to show up and win. The kids just have to show up and say this is my weight class and I’m going to win. Our young guys gained a lot of confidence today, so I think we are sitting really well for counties. This experience is really going to help us,” said Drake.

99. Hunter Kurtz (W), Jake Daly (BP), Noah Green (Add) 106. Dominic Stone (BR), Nolan McGregor (H), Shane Davidson Jr. (AA). 113. Tyler Daly (BP), Trey Learn (DK), Matthew Connor (WCL). 120. Ryan Daly (BP), Mason Drew (H), Ethan Howe (Add). 126. Jake Davies (BP), Dawsen Yates (BR), David Howe (Add). 132. Anthony Stewart (Add), Sheldon Gardner (BR), Jesse DeanPrince (AC) 138. Owen House (H), Kadin Tompkins (BR), Brennan Demersman (H). 145. Colten Studley (BR), Blake Beckwith (W), Marcus Tingley (H). 152. Levi Howe (BP), Bryce Beckwith (W), Isaiah Rodriguez (BP). 160. Chet Robbins (W), Michael Adams (BP), Adin Ladd (WCL). 170. Colby Jones (Add), Hunter Brandes (W), Matt Drake (JT). 182. Tyler Davies (BP), Jacob Merry (AC), Trent Sibble (BR). 195. Ryan Damboise (WCL), Karam Ali (DK), Aiden Bertino (BK). 220. Connor Sykora (JT), Tyler Smith (W), Shane Crandall (DK). 285. David Magin (WCL), Mekha Dorrough (W), Edward Rowley (BP).