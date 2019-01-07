Mustangs fall to Newark

The Penn Yan boys’ basketball team faced an athletic Newark team last Friday, falling 63-33. The team was not able to muster much scoring beyond Peyton Schuck’s team-leading 15 points.

“We did not play our best game,” said Coach Marty Gibson. Beyond the score, Gibson was not happy with the other end of the court. “I don’t think we had our best effort defensively,” he said.

Penn Yan’s only lead in the game came at 5-4 early in the first quarter. Newark played a 1-2-1-1 press into a trapping 2-3 zone that disrupted the Penn Yan offense. Behind that defense, Newark was able to build a 12-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Brennan Prather made two free throws to lead off the scoring in the second quarter to cut the lead to three points, but the Reds steadily increased the lead to 28-16 to end the half. Penn Yan benefitted from Schuck draining a three-pointer while getting fouled, and the ensuing free throw, to keep the Mustangs within striking distance.

However, the second half would belong to Newark as they scored 35 points to Penn Yan’s 17 for the final 30-point margin.

Gibson, whose team moves to 5-5 on the season, found positive coming from the loss.

“We pointed out to our kids that every team we’ve lost to is an exceptionally good team,” Gibson explained. “The next three games are going to dictate how our season goes. Hopefully we can take care of that.”

Gibson highlighted Penn Yan’s sectional standing even with some tough league losses. Penn Yan holds either the 3rd or 4th seed right now. He compared the Mustangs to Attica, also in its sectional bracket, who has a better record in their league, but does not face the rigor of the Finger Lake East.

“I know we can beat them,” he said. “They haven’t been tested like we’ve been tested. Any given night it’s crazy in the Finger Lakes East.” He added, “We’re coming. We just need to work hard and score points.”

Conner Fingar finished the game with 5 points. Penn Yan played World of Inquiry, which it beat at home the first time, Monday night and faces Midlakes away Friday.