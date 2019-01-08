The International Motor Racing Research Center, a non-profit organization whose mission is to collect, preserve and share the global history of motor racing, has launched a blog, "Stopwatch." Delivering original stories authored by members of the IMRRC Historians Council as well as other members of the racing community, the posts incorporate photos, videos and other data from the Center's vast archives, and cover a wide variety of subjects, time periods and people.

"We chose to call the blog 'Stopwatch' because of the obvious relationship to motor racing, but also because we hope to stop time for a few minutes and let our readers savor the great racing stories from the past," said Mitch Bishop, member of the IMRRC Board of Directors and son of IMSA founder John Bishop.

“The IMRRC collection has grown exponentially over the last 15 years to include more than 5,000 cubic feet of material,” Bishop continued. “The new blog is just a first step towards making it easier for racing fans across the globe to experience the fascinating stories contained in the archive. We’re excited as we look forward to sharing more of these stories over the next few years as we digitize important photos, videos, and film in our care.”

The blog is available at racingarchives.org/imrrc-blog.

The first few blog posts are live on the site and include:

"Road Racing Wars" - The inside story of the fight for control of sports car racing after World War II - by Mitch Bishop.

"Dick Barbour Goes to Le Mans – 1978" - An entertaining look at the class-winning assault on the classic 24 Hours of Le Mans by the Dick Barbour/Garretson team in 1978 - by Martin Raffauf.

"Dream Car" - The story behind the Alfa Berlinetta that won the very first race through the streets of Watkins Glen in 1948 - by William Edgar.

"An American in France" - A look back at Dan Gurney's first Formula One victory at the French Grand Prix in 1962 - by Peter Sachs.

Additional blog posts are in the works, and authors who wish to contribute may contact the Center at 607-535-9044, or email research@racingarchives.org.

Spanning continents, eras and race series, the Center’s collection embodies the speed, drama, and camaraderie of amateur and professional motor racing throughout the world. The IMRRC welcomes serious researchers and the casual fans alike to share stories of race drivers, race series, and race cars captured on its shelves and walls and brought to life through a regular calendar of public lectures, special events and now online through its website, racingarchives.org.

For more information about the Center’s work and its programs, visit racingarchives.org or call 607-535-9044.