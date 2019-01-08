HAVERLING - Haverling swam to a 153-134 victory Tuesday at home over Letchworth-Perry.

"It was nice to win a meet again," Haverling head coach Dan Easterbrook said. "The team performed better than expected, we had a lot of surprising swims."

Hunter Noteware was a double individual winner for the Rams in the 200 yard freestyle (2:07.23) and the 500 yard freestyle (5:41.02).

Dalton Rook (100 backstroke; 1:23.15), Nathan Manning (100 yard freestyle; 57.45), Dylan Hoad (diving; 176.03), Andrew Beyler (50 free; 25.62) and Wyatt Hammond (200 yard IM; 2:22.42) earned individual wins for Haverling.

Patrick Koehler, DJ Corbett, Hammond and Beyler won the 200 yard medley relay for the Rams in 1:53.91.

Haverling will host Dansville Thursday at 4:45 p.m. for the Rams’ senior night.

Girls basketball

Arkport-Canaseraga 43, Campbell-Savona 27

CAMPBELL- Arkport-Canaseraga topped Campbell-Savona 43-27 Tuesday in a girls basketball contest.

"We struggled to put the ball in the basket, which has been our achilles heel," Campbell-Savona head coach Mike Mouzon said. "Give Arkport-Canaseraga credit, they cashed in on their opportunities. I was pleased with the effort."

Arkport-Canaseraga led 17-13 at the half and outscored the Panthers 26-14 in the final eight minutes.

Meghan Patrick had four 3-pointers for the Wolves, Grace Carney had 10 points and Julia Payne added nine points.

Megan Bryan had nine points for the Panthers and Hailey Soporowski added six points and 12 rebounds.

Campbell-Savona will travel to Hammondsport Friday at 7:15 p.m. in its next contest.