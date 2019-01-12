Fillmore downs Jasper-Troupsburg at Barkley Showcase

ALFRED – The Fillmore Eagles stayed unbeaten Saturday afternoon thanks to a strong second-half defensive performance as they grabbed a 46-26 win over the Jasper-Troupsburg Wildcats in the first game of Saturday’s annual Dan Barkley Showcase at Alfred State College.

“Things were a little quirky in that first quarter. We gave up 14 points in the first and then just 12 the rest of the way, so that was really encouraging to see. The girls changed their mindset, they were communicating better and started boxing out. And Jasper-Troupsburg really did a great job tonight of making things tough on offense. And when things get a little quirky on offense, it’s always nice to be able to rely on your defense,” said Fillmore coach Tom Parks.

The Eagles pushed the pace as much as it could in the opening minutes, and it payed dividends as Fillmore opened up the early 8-2 lead. But the Wildcats quickly settled in, ripping off a 7-0 run over the next few minutes, capped by a 3-pointer from Allyson Hayes that gave Jasper-Troupsburg the 9-8 lead halfway through the frame.

Fillmore, however, responded with a big run of its own. The Eagles rolled off eight unanswered points thanks to a pair of 3-pointers, and took back the 16-9 lead. Jasper-Troupsburg was finally able to break the run in the final minute, scoring five points i the last 60 seconds to make it a 17-14 game going into the second quarter.

After it was the scoring runs that defined the first, it was the defensive side of the ball that controlled the second. Both teams were flying around in the 2-3 zone, and it caused several errand passes on both sides. Each team was able to use these turnovers to generate a few easy buckets, but even those were hard to come by as the score was 21-18 in favor of Fillmore with just two minutes left in the half.

Fillmore then followed the lead of Hannah Roeske in the final two minutes in order to grow its lead going into halftime. The junior wing scored seven points in the final two minutes as the Eagles ended the half on a 9-2 run that gave them a 29-20 lead at the intermission.

“Hannah has been doing that for us all year, and she is really starting to take on a leadership role. We lean on her scoring-wise a lot, and if we are in a funk, we definitely look to her,” said Parks. “It sparked us a bit, especially on defense it got us moving. She was a big catalyst for us.”

The defenses continued to control things after the break, as each group started the third quarter by forcing a shot clock violation. Things did not get much easier after that, as points came from either the free throw line or from behind the 3-point line.

That favored Fillmore, which continued to hold a steady lead at 33-23 late in the third quarter.

In the final few minutes, the Eagles ripped off a quick run in order to take the commanding lead. Carlee Miller buried a deep 3-pointer and then found a streaking Roeske on the break for an easy layup. Roeske then found Miller in the half court offense and Miller got fouled on the shot and buried both free throws to cap a 7-0 run that gave Fillmore the 40-23 lead going into the final frame.

Fillmore’s lead continued to grow in the fourth quarter as both teams made sure to get all of their players off of the bench. By the time the final buzzer sounded, Fillmore had remained undefeated with a 46-26 win over Jasper-Trouspburg.

The Eagles were led Hannah Roeske, who finished with 17 points and earned player of the game honors. Erin Mawn also scored 11 in the win. Fillmore (12-0) now heads to Friendship on Monday evening at 6 p.m.

“This was good because it really was a completely different environment being in a college gym with different locker rooms and everything. But it was a lot of fun to play here and getting the win was really good,” said Roeske. “The first quarter was difficult for us. I don’t think we were all the way in it mentally, but we fixed things toward the end when we started to communicate better.”

Jasper-Troupsburg was led by a great two-way performance from Hailey Potter, who finished with four points. Allyson Hayes scored five points in the first quarter, but left the game early with an injury. Sydney Dennison also added four points in the loss. The Wildcats (3-7) continue their road trip on Monday evening at Bolivar-Richburg with a 7:30 p.m. game.

“Hailey was awesome today. I’m so happy that she’s here now and she is someone who will always step up when her team needs her. She didn’t get a ton of playing time early in the season, but now I want her out there,” said Muhleisen. “This was our best game of the season. To come out here and hold a team like Fillmore to just 46 points was huge. We held our own. I’m proud of them.”

“I think that this helped us because it taught us how to work together and move the ball up and down the court on a bigger court,” said J-T’s Hailey Potter. “And when my team needs me, I’ll always step up. I’m sick, but I played through as best I could, and I was just glad that the team looked up to me today.”

Jasper-Troupsburg 14 6 3 3 – 26

Fillmore 17 12 11 6 – 46

JASPER-TROUPSBURG: Taryn Hayes 1 0-0 2, Allyson Hayes 2 0-0 5, Sydney Dennison 2 0-0 4, Erica Carl 0 2-4 2, Hailey Potter 1 2-4 4, Alexis Barnes 1 0-0 3, Jade Atherton 2 2-2 6. Totals: 9 6-10 26.

FILLMORE: Riley Voss 0 1-2 1, Hannah Roeske 6 4-6 17, Macy Miller 1 0-0 3, Tayler Bedow 0 2-2 2, Erin Mawn 5 0-0 11, Carlee Miller 2 3-6 8, Carmen Mancuso 1 0-0 3, Adeline Roeske 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 9-18 46.

3-point goals: J-T 2 (A. Hayes, Barnes), Fillmore 7 (Mawn 3, H. Roeske, M. Miller, C. Miller, Mancuso). Total Fouls: J-T 14, Fillmore 13. Fouled out: None.